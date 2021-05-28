Twitter pauses its new public verification program after just one week

Just one week after relaunching the program, Twitter announced today that it is no longer accepting applications for verification. The company promises to reopen requests soon, but no further details are currently available.

Twitter officially relaunched its verification program last week after a multi-year hiatus. The new program allows users to apply for verification via their profile, with Twitter outlining six different categories of users eligible for verification:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Twitter is focusing on three main goals with its new verification program: transparency, credibility, and clarity. The social network says that in order to be verified, the user needs to be notable, authentic, and active.

But it seems Twitter wasn’t quite prepared for the volume of verification requests it ended up receiving. As such, the company is temporarily pausing the program while it plays catchup.

“We’re rolling in verification requests,” Twitter wrote in a statement today. “So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted.” The company promised that it will reopen requests “soon,” but no official timeline was given.

