Twitter is working on three different misinformation warning labels

Twitter is working on misinformation warning labels, according to the researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

After introducing the “read before you retweet” pop-up, the social network is now working on three levels of misinformation warning labels:

“Get the latest”

“Stay Informed”

Misleading

According to researcher Wong, Twitter will prompt one of the three warning labels depending on the tweet content.

For example, if she tweets “Snorted 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I’m not feeling so well now,” Twitter will prompt a “Get the latest” label about water information.

If she tweets “In 12 hours, darkness will ascend in parts of the world. Stay tuned,” it is going to appear a “Stay Informed” label because Wong is referring to the concept of timezones and not that the world is ending.

For her final example, she tweeted, “We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore we are turtles,” which prompts a “Misleading” label since it’s a logical fallacy.

This feature will help reduce fake news on social media. Facebook, for example, has been working in several ways to reduce misinformation spread on its platform, limiting misleading Pages’ posts, warning its users whether an account or Page usually shares fake news, and more.

As for now, it’s unclear when this feature is going to launch or what will be the consequences of spreading misleading information.

In the past few months, Jane Manchun Wong has been breaking Twitter news regarding its verification program, Tip Jar, “Blue” paid subscription, and more.

The platform is introducing almost weekly some additional features. Last week, for example, the company unveiled its Ticketed Spaces feature, which lets creators charge people to participate in Spaces. Soon, Twitter will introduce its “Blue” paid subscription, with the ability to change the app’s icon, undo tweets, and more.

What do you think about this new feature? Tell us in the comments section below.

