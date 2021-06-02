Apple renews ‘The Mosquito Coast’ drama for season two ahead of season finale this Friday

Apple’s streaming service Apple TV+ has officially renewed the series for a second season ahead of the season finale, which will be released this Friday.

The drama series stars Justin Theroux in the lead role, and is loosely based on the characters from relative Paul Theroux’s book The Mosquito Coast.

The seven-part first season was originally planned to have nine episodes but was cut short partly to COVID scheduling issues. The show is the latest Apple TV+ original to get a second season renewal as the company continues expands its catalog of titles.

