All-new Apple TV 4K/HD deals from $139

Apple authorized retailer Expercom is ending the week by offering some of the very first discounts on the all-new Apple TV with Siri Remote. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the 4K 32GB model at $169, which is down from the usual $179 going rate to mark one of the very first price cuts across the board and the second-best to date, only being beaten once in the past by $4.

The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip, which enables HDR and Dolby vision at 60 FPS alongside either 32GB or 64GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here.

B&H launches new Apple shopping event

B&H is closing out the workweek by launching a new Apple shopping event that’s taking up to $300 off a selection of Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, and more. Amongst all of the price cuts, the previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are now $150 off across both form-factors. Marking the second-best prices of the year and delivering sizable savings over Apple’s latest releases.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pros deliver up to 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays alongside support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. While you won’t find the Thunderbolt connectivity offered by the new M1 models, there’s still USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and Face ID here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and a rear camera setup backed by a LiDAR scanner. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, these discounts are certainly worth a look. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker iPhone accessories from $13

Anker is heading into the weekend with its latest collection of iPhone essentials on sale courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Anker PowerPort III Nano Charger at $13. Normally fetching $17, today’s offer takes 20% off the going rate while also delivering the best price of the year.

While it’s not the all-new GaN models that were just released from Anker, its PowerPort III Nano still arrives as one of the best options for refueling your iPhone or Android handset. Its compact form factor can dish out 20W of power to a connected device over USB-C. And with many phones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price.

