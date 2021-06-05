Twitter is working on several new features for the social network. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared three functions the company is preparing for a later release.

One of the features Twitter is improving is the “Change Who Can Reply” feature. With this, users can share a tweet and decide who can reply or if they want to allow replies at all. Now, the company is testing the ability to change who can reply to a tweet after the post has been published.

Another feature the social network is working on implementing is the “Safety Mode” settings page. With this feature enabled, it will auto block accounts for seven days that may use harmful language or send repetitive, uninvited replies. This feature won’t auto block accounts you follow or often interact with.

Last but not least, Twitter is working on raised hand emoji reaction in Twitter Spaces. Apart from all the reactions that already exist, this raised hand emoji could be a way for a participant to ask to speak, which already exists on video conference apps such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, and more.

This week, Twitter began to roll out a notable redesign to its iPhone app with a new focus on the Spaces audio chat room feature, making it the center button in the bottom navigation bar. Here’s what the company says about this feature:

Twitter says the tab will showcase the Spaces being hosted by people you follow, but these won’t appear like they do on the Fleet line today at the top of the Timeline. Instead, the discovery tab will present Spaces in a more visual format, similar to the promotion cards that appear when you tweet about upcoming Spaces. The company told TechCrunch that, even though Spaces can be fun, it understands the live events have been hard to find and keep track of, given there’s been no dedicated place where Spaces can be discovered. The new tab aims to change that.

Change who can reply feature:

Twitter is working on the ability to “Change who can reply” after the tweet has been published pic.twitter.com/1upVyafkmS — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

Safety mode feature:

Twitter is working on implementing the “Safety Mode” settings page which they’ve shown in the 2021 Twitter Analyst Day slide deck (https://t.co/1nqKfRQP26, via The Verge) https://t.co/68Un0gY1LE pic.twitter.com/U6TbQbjDzy — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

Raise Hand emoji reaction:

Twitter is working on Raised Hand emoji reaction ✋ in @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/3301F3vEwD — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

