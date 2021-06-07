Apple enhancing Health app with risk fall assessment, detailed lab results, trends

Apple is updating the built-in Health app on the iPhone with new features in iOS 15.

The Health app uses a new metric called Walking Steadiness to give users a risk of falling assessment before a fall actually happens. Apple is also adding a better way of understanding lab results in the Health app.

The Health app will present trends for health data in iOS 15 as well. This is similar to Activity trends that started on Apple Watch, but these will include even more health metrics.

Users will also be able to share specific data points from the Health app with doctors directly for the first time. Sharing is also available between families for the first time starting with iOS 15. This will include trends and alerts so you can remotely monitor loved ones health features (with permission).

These new features will be available starting with iOS 15 for iPhone later this year.

