Apple leadership profiles transform to Memoji ahead of WWDC

Apple leadership profiles on the official company page and on social media transformed to Memoji ahead of the WWDC conference, where Apple is expected to unveil iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

This isn’t the first time Apple execs have been turned into Memoji forms. This was last done in 2018 to celebrate World Emoji Day. Apple has remade the avatar for each exec and everyone looks decidedly more human this time around compared to the square–faced, impish forms of 2018.

The WWDC promotional imagery has leaned heavily on Memoji this year, along with iMessage themes. One of the expected features of iOS 15 is a major upgrade to the Messages app and the iMessage service.

