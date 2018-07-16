Apple gives its leadership site a Memoji overhaul in celebration of World Emoji Day

Apple is truly going all-out for World Emoji Day. After showing off the 70 new emoji characters coming to iOS later this year, the company has also overhauled its Apple Leadership webpage with new Memoji avatars…

As you can see, every executive listed on the Leadership webpage now features a Memoji face design, including Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and perhaps best of all, Phil Schiller.

Memoji is a new feature introduced in iOS 12 that allows users to create a customizable Animoji for themselves. The feature includes characteristics such as eyewear, facial hair, skin, hairstyle, and much more:

A new type of customizable Animoji is coming to iPhone X. Now you can easily create a Memoji to match your personality and mood. You can make as many alter egos as you want to use in Messages and FaceTime.

Apple’s overhauled Leadership page is presumably (hopefully) just for World Emoji Day tomorrow and will return to normal as early as Wednesday. Which executive do you think has the best Memoji? Let us know down in the comments.

