Custom domain names are coming to iCloud mail with iCloud+

As part of WWDC 2021, Apple has announced that this fall with iOS 15, iCloud will support custom domain names for email with the ability to invite family members to join you.

A long-standing feature of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 has been adding custom domain names so teams and tech-savvy families can control their online branding while enjoying the benefits of a hosted email solution.

With the new iCloud+, custom domain name support is now included. On the iOS 15 preview page, we see the following feature as an upcoming option:

Personalize your iCloud Mail address with a custom domain name, and invite family members to use the same domain with their iCloud Mail accounts.

There’s no word on if this will require Family Sharing or if you’d have the ability to invite others outside of your family that have not been added to your Apple Family configuration.

Of course, this announcement could eventually pave the way for Apple to offer business and school email over iCloud as a direct competitor to Google and Microsoft. However, there is likely a limit with the feature to keep it from being used in a business environment.

