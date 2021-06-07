9to5Mac’s WWDC coverage is brought to you by CleanMyMac X. Get a special deal on the essential decluttering app for Mac.

Today officially marks the beginning of Apple’s week-long Worldwide Developers Conference. This year, WWDC 2021 is being held as a completely virtual event. During the event, we expect the introduction of iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12, and much more.

Read on to follow along with everything Apple announces today.

WWDC 2021 schedule

WWDC 2021 will kick off with a special event keynote today, June 7, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be available to watch via Apple’s website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. Here’s how to watch the WWDC 2021 keynote:

Following the WWDC 2021 keynote, Apple Music is holding a special event focused on Spatial Audio. This event will be held today, June 7, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Details on this event are slim, as it was only announced this weekend via a teaser video posted to Apple Music.

Rounding out today, Apple will hold its annual Platforms State of the Union address. This will take place at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on June 7 and will be available via the Apple Developer app and Apple Developer website.

Throughout the week, Apple will debut a variety of different sessions and labs for developers. These will give developers “unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers,” the company says.

Finally, on June 10 at 2.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards presentation. You can view the finalists for the 2021 Apple Design Awards right here.

What to expect at WWDC 2021

At WWDC 2021 this year, we expect Apple to announce the future of its software platforms including iOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and more. There have been some rumors of new hardware, but last-minute leaks seem to downplay that new MacBook Pros will be announced.

Live blog

While some rumors had indicated new MacBook Pros could be announced today, a last-minute leak downplays that possibility. Boo.

Tim Cook is getting into the spirit on Twitter:

Developer Julian Schiavo created a fun video for this morning:

Good morning! We’ll be live blogging Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote right here with news, commentary, and more.

