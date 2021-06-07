iOS 15 for AirPods: Conversation Boost, Announce Notifications, Spatial Audio on TV and Mac

As part of iOS 15, Apple AirPods headphones are getting new features. You can boost the sound of other people when in a busy environment, and now AirPods can speak notifications to you as well as incoming phone calls and messages.

There are also improvements to Find My integration to make it easier to find your lost buds.

AirPods will now get a precision finding interface in the Find My app, and other iPhone users can now help find your lost AirPods through the Find My network.

Spatial audio functionality is now also making its way to Apple TV and Mac, after being an iOS exclusive feature for several years.

