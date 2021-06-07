Apple introduces iCloud+ service with Private Relay, Hide My Email, more

During its WWDC keynote today, Apple unveiled a new iCloud+ service with new features alongside iCloud storage. iCloud+ includes three new features, and Apple is not raising the prices of iCloud.

Private Relay is the headlining new feature of iCloud+. Through Private Relay, all traffic leaving your device is encrypted and sent through two separate relays. Apple says that no one, not even Apple, can access or view this data. This feature sounds quite a bit like an Apple VPN.

Hide My Email is a new feature built into Mail, Safari, and other services and it allows you to randomized, unique emails that forward to your main account. This means you can hide your email from services for increased privacy.

iCloud+ also includes unlimited HomeKit Secure Video cameras. Currently, iCloud users are limited to five cameras per account, but this limit has been removed for iCloud+.

