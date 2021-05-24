Prosser: New MacBook Pro to be announced at WWDC next month

Apple today officially confirmed the WWDC 2021 schedule, saying that the week will kick off with a special event keynote on June 7. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has said that new MacBook Pros are coming at WWDC. This comes after Bloomberg reported last week that new Apple Silicon MacBook Pros could come as soon as this summer.

Prosser made this claim on Twitter today, responding to speculation that the new artwork for WWDC 2021 could be hinting at a new MacBook Pro announcement. Prosser simply wrote on Twitter that he can “confirm” a new MacBook Pro is “coming” at WWDC this year and did not elaborate.

Apple’s next MacBook Pro update is expected to bring a new design, Apple Silicon inside, and perhaps upgraded mini-LED display technology. The new design is said to be flatter, similar to the iPad Pro, and will reportedly be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. The “MacBook Pro” logo beneath the display is also rumored to be removed, while ports such as HDMI and MagSafe are expected to return alongside an SD card slot.

The Apple Silicon chip inside is likely to be something similar to the “M1X,” with Bloomberg reporting that it will feature a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple will offer two variations of the chip, one with 16 GPU cores and another with 32 GPU cores.

While WWDC is generally a software-focused event, hardware announcements are not uncommon. Last year at WWDC 2020, Apple did not announce any new hardware, but at WWDC 2019, Apple unveiled the Mac Pro and accompanying Pro Display XDR. In general, Apple keeps product unveilings at WWDC limited to ones that relate to developers.

WWDC is set to kick off on Monday, June 7, with an Apple keynote at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. WWDC 2021 will be completely virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they keynote will be streamed directly from Apple Park. What are you most excited to see? Let us know down in the comments!

