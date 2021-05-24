Apple confirms WWDC 2021 schedule, special event keynote on June 7

After announcing virtual WWDC 2021 in March, Apple today officially unveiled the full schedule for the event. Apple has confirmed that the all-virtual WWDC will include a keynote address, Platforms State of the Union, engineering sessions, 1-on-1 labs, and more.

Here are the full details on the schedule:

Apple Keynote: June 7, 10 a.m. PDT WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. Platforms State of the Union: June 7, 2 p.m. PDT Take a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms that will help Apple developers create even better apps. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. Apple Design Awards: June 10, 2 p.m. PDT Every year, the Apple Design Awards celebrate the creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple has also announced a new Pavilions initiative for WWDC 2021. Pavilions will provide “an easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic.” Pavilions will be accessible exclusively via the Apple Developer application.

Apple will also host Digital Lounges for WWDC 2021. These “Lounges” will offer text-based question and answer sessions, as well as “special activities related to developer tool.”

Finally, Apple says that WWDC 2021 will provide “unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers” for developers:

Featuring over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs, and more, WWDC21 will provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers so developers can learn about the latest tools and technologies to help them create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members can request one-on-one lab consultations with more than 1,000 Apple experts to ask questions about the latest APIs and best practices, and apply for user interface and design reviews. Apple engineers will also be available in Apple Developer Forums throughout the week to answer questions and engage in technical discussions. Beginning June 8, session videos will be posted each day and will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

At WWDC 2021, Apple is expected to officially announce its next round of software updates including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: