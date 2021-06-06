Apple Music teases Spatial Audio special event for June 7, scheduled for after WWDC keynote

Apple will hold its kick-off WWDC keynote on Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, but it turns out that this won’t be the only Apple event that morning. Apple Music has now announced a special event, seemingly focused on Spatial Audio, for June 7 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

The event was announced in a video posted to Apple Music this weekend, which was first spotted by Kenny on Twitter. The video simply teases “tune in at 12 p.m. PT on June 7 to watch this special event.” This event is not on the WWDC schedule and was not previously announced by Apple.

Apple announced support for Spatial Audio and lossless playback for Apple Music last month, saying it would be released sometime in June. It now seems like we will learn more about this launch tomorrow.

Apple has said that at launch, subscribers will be able to enjoy thousands of songs in Spatial Audio authored in Dolby Atmos from some of the world’s biggest artists and music across all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, pop, and classical. Apple promises that it is working with artists and labels to add new releases and catalog tracks, as more artists begin to create music specifically for the Spatial Audio experience.

The Spatial Audio feature will be supported on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Meanwhile, Apple has promised that the full Apple Music catalog of more than 75 million songs will be available in lossless. Apple Music’s Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz, and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. Apple Music will also offer Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz, which requires an external DAC.

Both Apple Music lossless and Spatial Audio will come at no extra cost to Apple Music subscribers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: