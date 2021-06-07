iOS 15 automatically hides old passes and tickets in Apple Wallet

One long-standing complaint about Apple Wallet on iPhone is that it would keep your old passes around indefinitely. Users would have to manually go in and delete them, one by one. Thanks to iOS 15, that is now a thing of the past …

iOS 15 includes a setting that automatically hides expired passes. This means your old tickets and passes will be automatically hidden when they are no longer relevant.

‘Hide Expired Passes’ is seemingly on by default, automatically cleaning up the clutter of old plane tickets and movie screenings. By being hidden and not deleted, it means your precious memories are safe if you ever want to see them again.

There also appears to be a new way to quickly delete old passes altogether — not just hide them — in this release, although we aren’t entirely sure how to activate that screen just yet.

