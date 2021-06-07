iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey gain built-in two factor code generator and autofill

A major new feature quietly introduced today in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey is a built-in two factor verification code generator. Like with passwords, you’ll be able connect internet accounts to Apple’s Settings apps. The best part though? Settings will actually autofill two factor codes if it detects you are signing into a registered account.

Apple has also added a dedicated passwords section to System Preferences on the Mac, separating it from Keychain access. There’s also now the ability to import your passwords from other manager apps. The company is also extending iCloud Keychain support to Windows and Microsoft Edge.

The first developer betas of all three of these platforms are now available on Apple’s developer website. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for all the things coming in Apple’s latest updates.

