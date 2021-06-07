iOS 15: iPhone 12 and M1 iPad Pro can now prioritize 5G over Wi-Fi

iPhone 12 and the M1 iPad Pro are the first Apple devices to support a 5G connection. With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the gadgets will be able to choose 5G over Wi-Fi depending on the connection.

As 5G is still slowly rolling out through the US, Apple is already preparing the field for the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 launch. With the first beta release to developers today, the iPhone 12 and the M1 iPad Pro running the beta version will be able to have enhanced connectivity on 5G, as well as choose this connection over Wi-Fi.

According to Apple, more app and system experiences are enhanced by faster 5G connectivity, including support to back up to iCloud and restore from an iCloud backup, stream audio and video on Apple and third-party apps, download higher-quality Apple TV+ content, sync photos to iCloud Photos, update Apple News+ articles for offline reading, and download machine learning models.

Little by little, Apple is giving its users more functions over 5G. When the iPhone 12 was announced, one of the features in iOS 14 is to automatically switch between 5G and an LTE connection depending on your coverage.

With 5G gaining traction in the US, Apple is starting to give its users more options on how to spend their data.

For example, on iOS 15, iPhone 12 or M1 iPad Pro can now automatically prioritize 5G when connectivity on networks visited occasionally is slow or when the user is connected to a captive or insecure network, so it can enjoy faster and safer connectivity.

If you want to learn more about iOS 15, read or full roundup on the new software here.

