Adobe updates Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic for Apple Silicon Macs

Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic are the latest Adobe apps updated with native support for M1 Macs. In addition, Adobe is rolling out more updates to its Creative Cloud apps starting today.

With the latest M1-native Creative Cloud apps, you can expect similar performance boosts enjoyed by the latest versions of Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Rush, and Audition.

Premiere Pro for Apple Silicon Macs is in beta, too, and Adobe today released benchmarks showing how performant the latest builds are. On average, the company says everything is 77 percent faster than comparable Intel-based systems.

Learn more about today’s updates from Adobe below. You can expect to see updates rolling out today.

