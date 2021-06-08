You can place multiple copies of the same app on your home screen with iOS 15

Here’s a funny one: iOS 15 lets you place multiple copies of the same app on Springboard. This means you can have the same app duplicated across your home screens, as many times as you want.

Taken to the extreme like in the screenshot above, you can fill your entire iPhone screen with the same app across every app row and the dock. This may just look like a funny bug on the surface, but it’s actually intended …

The reason Apple now lets you arrange multiple copies of the same app is because of iOS 15’s new Focus features.

With Focus, users can disable home screen pages depending on which focus mode they are in. So, you can set up different modes for work and relaxing. For instance, when in work mode, you can set it up to hide the app pages that house all your fun social networking apps to avoid distractions.

With that in mind, you might want apps to be available in multiple contexts. This means you want to have the same app icons available across multiple pages.

I have successfully used iOS 15 to focus on what I do the most. pic.twitter.com/UNr47w53yP — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 8, 2021

So, how do you do it? To make a copy of an app, you need to use drag and drop.

One way to do this is with the App Library. With an app already placed on your home screens, go to the App Library, locate the same application and long-press to drag it. You can then place it onto a home screen and your existing icon will not be removed.

iOS 15 also enables drag-and-drop for apps in Spotlight search. So you can skip the App Library and directly search for your app, then drag it out of Spotlight and place it where you want it.

You can repeat the drag-and-drop process as many times as you like to get unlimited copies of the same app icon, placeable on different home screens or even multiple times on the same Home Screen.

iOS 15 is currently in developer beta and will be available to all customers in the fall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: