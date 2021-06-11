Microsoft OneDrive for Mac to get easier and faster to use

Microsoft OneDrive for Mac is being updated with a significant number of improvements, designed to make it both easier and faster to use. The company used a blog post to lay out its roadmap for upcoming enhancements for Mac users.

Topping the list is Known Folder Move, which is a simple way to ensure that your working documents are always backed-up to OneDrive, no matter which folders they are in …

Microsoft said that this means you will no longer need to store your documents inside the OneDrive virtual drive.

We have been actively working to address your request to enable Known Folder Move (KFM) support for macOS, and we’re thrilled to announce that soon you’ll be able to roll out KFM for your macOS users and redirect their Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folders to OneDrive. This means that people using OneDrive on the latest version of macOS can continue using folders they’re familiar with to do their daily work and be assured that their data is backed up and secure. KFM will also enable your macOS users to access their most important files across different devices and applications with no disruption to productivity, because their content is automatically synced to OneDrive. In addition, your users will be able to securely share their data within and outside their organization, increasing collaboration.

The OneDrive folder will also be shown under Locations in the Finder sidebar, providing more convenient access.

Additionally, Microsoft is updating the icons for Files On-Demand, making it clearer which documents are stored locally on the Mac, and which are cloud-only.

The app will also be updated to run natively on Apple Silicon Macs; currently, it runs under Rosetta 2.

Finally, on the iOS side, Apple says that offline editing is coming to both the Office app and the standalone Word and PowerPoint ones.

There are also additional features coming for enterprise users, detailed in the blog.

