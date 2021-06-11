Roundup: Here are six things Apple didn’t announce during WWDC 2021

Apple held its kick off keynote for WWDC 2021 earlier this week. WWDC21 brought lots of improvements to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS, but there are also some things users were expecting to see that didn’t ultimately make the cut.

New MacBook Pro

It’s always risky to get too excited about the potential for new hardware at WWDC, and that was definitely the case this year. While leaker Jon Prosser suggested Apple would announce new MacBook Pros at WWDC, that did not fruition.

Apple is, indeed, expected to announce a redesign MacBook Pro in the future but all other rumors claim it’s still going to take some time. Bloomberg, for example, has said the new MacBook Pros will come as early as sometime this summer, and summer is still two weeks away.

Pro apps for iPad Pro

After Apple released the M1 iPad Pro, users were expecting iPadOS 15 to unleash its full potential. With the new software previewed during WWDC21, Apple didn’t announce “pro” software. Instead, the company focused on some interfacing improvements for multi-tasking.

For those who were willing to code on the M1 iPad Pro, Apple announced that later this year, Swift Playgrounds will let users code and create iPhone and iPad apps using the iPad. Users will even be able to send the app for Apple to publish on the App Store directly from the iPad.

M1 iPad Pro running macOS

I know, it seems impossible, but people were really expecting macOS to come to the iPad Pro. Since the new iPad Pro runs the same chip as the new Macs, why wouldn’t Apple let users install macOS on the iPad?

Well, because it wouldn’t. When this iPad was unveiled a couple of months ago, Apple execs addressed this matter saying that each product and software focus on different user bases.

Maybe iPadOS 16, right?

iOS 15 with redesigned icons

After Apple introduced new icons on macOS Big Sur, it was seemed obvious that the company would follow the pattern with iOS 15, but that didn’t happen. Apple has used similar icons on iPhone since iOS 7, and users thought it would be time for Apple to bring a fresh face to iOS 15.

The neo-skeuomorphic design from macOS Big Sur, for now, will continue to be exclusive to the macOS.

HomePod and HomePod mini Lossless support

Apple said in May that HomePod and HomePod mini would receive Lossless support on Apple Music with a future update.

When the company announced during WWDC21 that Spatial Audio and Lossless audio quality would be available to all Apple Music subscribers starting after the keynote, Apple didn’t mention when its smart speakers will receive the update.

9to5Mac recently learned that is already possible to stream through the iPhone songs in Lossless and iOS 15 brings a new settings page on the Home app that lets users enable Lossless audio support to the HomePod, although it’s not working just yet.

homeOS

Do you know tvOS software? Yes, the one that powers the Apple TV and the HomePod. Well, Apple kind of forgot it exists.

During WWDC21, the company didn’t even save a few minutes to talk about tvOS in the two-hours long WWDC21. An Apple exec said the Apple TV 4K would receive the Spatial Audio feature with AirPods and HomePod mini integration and that was it.

Later, the company focused on the Home app, but not on tvOS. For a few moments, I thought Apple would introduce a new homeOS, as was speculated. However, by the end of the keynote, there it was: “tvOS” alongside iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

What were you expecting to see during WWDC21 that you think was missing? Tell us in the comment section below.

