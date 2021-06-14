It’s time to kick off another work week with all of today’s best Apple deals. Alongside a fresh new price drop on Apple Watch Series 6, you’ll find up to $199 off the latest M1 MacBook Pro with a 13-inch form-factor as well as both OtterBox and Apple Leather MagSafe Wallets for iPhone 12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon has Apple’s latest 512GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro back at $1,300 shipped ($199 off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped, with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $1,499, today’s deal is $199 off, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we can find. Carrying an upgraded 512GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest Pro model includes its M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, you’ll find a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and the Touch Bar. We called it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Amazon has the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet in black down at $49.50 right now

Amazon is also offering the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe in the black colorway for $49.55 shipped to join the Saddle Brown option. Regularly closer to $59, this is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Made from ”specially tanned and finished European leather,” it carries a series of magnets to “effortlessly” attach it to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone. This shielded wallet solution is safe for credit cards, and you can even “stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe.” Compatible with all iPhone 12 models. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

OtterBox’s MagSafe iPhone 12 wallet and folio now starting from $30.50 (Reg. up to $50)

The price on both of the new OtterBox MagSafe accessories has now dropped even more, starting from $30.69 shipped, leaving the wallet option at a new all-time low and the folio within a couple bucks of the best yet.

The new OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12 wallets that were announced last month are seeing some of the first notable discounts today at Amazon. First up, the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for all iPhone 12 models is marked down to $30.69 shipped from the usual $40 it fetches direct and on Amazon. That’s 20% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked yet, and about $17.50 under the discounted official Apple version. Designed for seamless integration with your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, it provides dedicated card and cash slots alongside a lifetime warranty. You can get a closer look and more details in our launch coverage. Ratings are thin on this recently released iPhone 12 wallet, but OtterBox makes loads of highly-rated iPhone gear. Head below for the first notable price drop on the new MagSafe OtterBox Folio.

Apple Watch Series 6 now starting from $313.50 watchOS 8 (Save up to $116.50)

Target is now matching Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 6 GPS model (40 and 44mm) deals from $329.99 shipped or $313.49 shipped for RedCard holders. There are multiple colorways available for both sizes as well.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models, taking $70 off a selection of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the 44mm GPS + Cellular Blue Aluminum with Deep Navy Sport Band at $459. Typically fetching $529, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. You’ll also be able to save on additional models starting at $329, and many styles are matched at Best Buy.

