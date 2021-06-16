‘Deezer for Creators’ is a new iOS app for artists and podcasters

Deezer today is launching ‘Deezer for Creators,’ an iOS app for artists and podcasters to receive streaming trends, audience insights, and more.

The ‘Deezer for Creators’ app wants to help musicians and content creators improve their reach and performance with personalized insights and stats. For the first time, artists and podcasters will have access to the same mobile app to track their musical or spoken word content.

Features also include a shareable card that lets artists connect directly with fans. Each shareable card includes the name of the playlist that the artist is featured in. According to Deezer, artists won’t be limited to just featured playlists, as they’ll also have access to shareable “track cards.” Any time a new track is available within the first seven days of its release, artists will be able to share immediately with fans, as well as post on their social channels

The ‘Deezer for Creators’ iOS app will also continue to offer features to track the performance of song or show, monitoring streaming data and performance on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, and easy-to-read charts broken down by categories including platform, countries, gender, and top playlists.

“Data can often be overwhelming and perplexing. Our new ‘Deezer for Creators’ app breaks it all down in an easy-to-read format that helps you plan your next step. Whether it’s to improve your results or plan ahead for your next big launch,” says Frédéric Antelme, head of content at Deezer.

Apart from the iOS app, artists can log in on ‘Deezer for Creators’ on the desktop. Web users can also update their bio and profile pictures and see their streaming highlights.

Recently, Deezer updated its Apple Watch app with the ability to listen to songs offline, as it was one of the first music streaming services to fully integrate with the HomePod and HomePod mini.

