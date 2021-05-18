Deezer announced today a revamped experience on its Apple Watch app. The music streaming service now supports offline listening on the Watch, the ability to manage playlists, and more. This comes after the service added HomePod support last week.

Apple Watch Users: you can now download and manage your playlists directly on your Watch and listen to your favorites offline! There’s also a brand new look and feel to the smartwatch app that will improve your experience.

Previously, the Deezer Apple Watch app only mirrored what the user was listening to on the iPhone. Now, it works as a standalone app, where you can listen to songs with the Flow function, and use offline mode.

Here’s how it works: Different from the Apple Music app, which you can look for albums, playlists, and songs on the Watch app, on the Deezer app you can listen to your favorite tracks, recently played, and use the Flow function.

To download songs, you have to access “Offline Mode” in the app on your Apple Watch and download the playlists you already have. On the Apple Music app, for example, to download songs, you have to use the Watch app on the iPhone and manage there your playlists, artists, albums, and more.

For Deezer free users, they can enjoy tracks, albums, and playlists in shuffle mode and easily access the Queue list on the Apple Watch.

As for now, apart from the Apple Music app on the Apple Watch, Deezer has the most complete experience. The Spotify app for the Watch, for example, doesn’t support offline listening. Its main app also doesn’t support HiFi listening, while Deezer already does.

Recently, the music streaming platform also added full support to the HomePod, which means you can add Deezer as your main music service on the Apple smart speaker as well as request Siri to play songs from the platform.

