We’re heading into the weekend with all of today’s best deals headlined by a new Apple flash sale at Best Buy. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $100 off and a rare deal on the all-new Apple TV 4K. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy launches Apple Flash Sale

Best Buy is heading into the weekend with another chance to score some last-minute discounts on Father’s Day gifts in its Summer Tech Flash Sale. Through the end of the day, you’ll be able to save on a selection of the latest Apple accessories, M1 Macs, OLED TVs, Chromebooks, and more. Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $499 in nearly all of the styles. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention that was limited to select colorways and drops the price to the all-time low for only the second time.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $100 off

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $1,099. Down from its usual $1,199 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount to date at the retailer and a new all-time low.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage.

Latest Apple TV 4K see first Amazon discounts from $170

Amazon is offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $170. This marks only the second major discount that we’ve tracked, a new Amazon low, and falls just $5 short of the all-time low. Apple’s latest streaming device is powered by the A12 Bionic chip for stunning 4K HDR and 60FPS picture with Dolby vision. This model comes with 32GB of memory, but the 64GB version is also on sale for just $20 extra. Featuring the new Siri Remote, you can stream your favorites across multiple platforms, and explore everything in store with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and more. On top of that, it’ll sound as great as it looks with Dolby Digital+ 7.1 surround sound and additional finetuning from the A12 chip.

