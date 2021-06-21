Official Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond merch now available: shirts, mugs, jerseys, stickers, more

Update: The merch only appears to be available in the United States. Also, you can secure 20% off your order using the promo code DEALDAY.

Earlier today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for the second season of its hit comedy Ted Lasso. Now, Apple is officially selling merchandise, including shirts, hoodies, and mugs, sporting the Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond branding.

Ted Lasso merchandise has been hotly-anticipated, and the day has finally come. You can order personalized jerseys, AFC Richmond clothing, mugs with Ted Lasso quotes, and more on the WB Shop starting today, and you can check out with Apple Pay.

One of the highlights of the new Ted Lasso shops is a customizable AFC Richmond jersey that you can customize with your own name or the name of your favorite player:

Cheer on the A.F.C. Richmond Greyhounds and their relentless coach Ted Lasso in the famed blue and red A.F.C. Richmond fan jersey. This A.F.C. Richmond jersey is lightweight, breathable, and designed to look just like the one’s you see on field in Ted Lasso. You can even personalize with your name or favorite player!

Other highlights include an AFC Richmond pint glass, a plain Ted Lasso logo t-shirt, a collection of mugs with different quotes and logos, and more. You can view the full catalog of Ted Lasso merch right here, including water bottles, tote bags, stickers, and blankets.

What’s available on the WB Shop now is only the beginning of the Ted Lasso merchandise, and there’s still more to come. In September, full kits of Ted Lasso merchandise will be released, but we’re awaiting more details on what exactly will be included in round two.

Are you ordering any Ted Lasso or AFC Richmond merchandise? Let us know down in the comments! Season two of Ted lasso premieres on July 23, and you can find the full season two trailer right here.

📢🚨 2021 Richmond gear is finally here. Official merch now available at https://t.co/9UQ7ylrZjo pic.twitter.com/1wUlDx4RD2 — AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) June 21, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: