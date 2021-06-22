iMazing updates ‘Hot’ utility app for monitoring CPU temperature on M1 Macs

iMazing, the company behind the popular iOS device management app of the same name, this week released an update to its utility app for macOS called “Hot.” The app is designed to let users monitor CPU temperature and throttling on Macs, and it’s now compatible with the Apple M1 chip.

The Hot utility is part of the iMazing open source project, which means that it is completely free for anyone to use. Unlike other more complex apps, Hot is extremely simple and easy to use. Once you download it, there’s no need to install it or even move it to the Applications folder.

In the app, users will find an intuitive graph that shows the current CPU temperature and also whether the CPU is running at full speed. If your Mac’s performance drops due to high temperatures, which is known as thermal throttling, you can see this happening in real time through Hot.

Hot is one of our tiny open source freebies. It detects CPU throttling due to thermal constraints. It takes just one click to display CPU temperature and performance in detail. It was very popular when we released it last year as it illustrated how quickly Intel Macbooks start experiencing degraded performance due to poor temperature management. In a nutshell, opening Hot made you crave an M1 Mac if that wasn’t already the case. Now, Hot can also display temperature and thermal throttling values for M1 Macs. And surprise: performance-intensive work like compiling iMazing does not cause any thermal throttling, despite the temperature of high performance cores reaching a sweaty 97 °C (206.6 °F) !

You can download Hot for free from the iMazing website and also get its open source project on GitHub. On a related note, the iMazing app has recently been updated with initial support for iOS 15 and macOS Monterey beta.

