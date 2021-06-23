Apple rolling out new firmware version for AirTag item trackers

Apple is rolling out an updated version of the 1.0.276 firmware it rolled out to AirTags three weeks ago. This update likely makes further improvements to the anti-stalking features Apple announced earlier this month.

Apple announced AirTag firmware version 1.0.276 on June 3 with new anti-stalking features. The original version of the firmware featured build number 1A276d, and today’s new release features build number 1A287b.

As we detailed last month, the process of checking your AirTag firmware version is a bit hidden. On your iPhone, open the Find My application, then choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar. Then, choose your AirTag from the list of items and tap on the name of your AirTag. Doing this should reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag.

There is, however, no way to view the build number of your AirTag firmware. This means you can’t tell whether your item trackers are running the previous release of 1.0.276 or the updated version released today. There is also no way to force it to update. Instead, just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone, and it should automatically update.

Apple is adjusting the period of time it takes for AirTags to play a sound alert after being separated from their owner. With this firmware update, an AirTag will now play a sound after it has been separated from its owner at a random time within an interval of eight hours and 24 hours. At launch, AirTag played a sound after being separated from its owner for longer than three days.

Apple has also confirmed that it is working on an Android app that will detect AirTags and other Find My-enabled accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: