Instagram for iOS testing feature that puts ‘Suggested Posts’ in your main feed

Instagram for iOS is testing a change that is sure to be controversial. The company says it will expand its “Suggested Posts” feature such that you’ll now see suggested posts directly in your primary feed of the app. That is, Suggested Posts will appear inter-mixed, and in some cases above, posts from people you actually follow.

As it currently stands in the Instagram application, you only see Suggested Posts after you’ve scrolled through your entire feed of images and videos from friends and you’ve seen the “You’re all caught up” message. This new test will move Suggested Posts into the main feed and intersperse them with photos and videos from your friends.

As reported by TechCrunch, Instagram will test this new feature for a “small number of users,” and it could be expanded or scaled back based on user reception. There will be the option to “snooze” the feature, the report explains:

In addition to boosting the prominence of Suggested Posts, Instagram will test an option that lets users “snooze” the feature, removing it from the feed for 30 days. Anyone in the test will be able to offer feedback when a specific post doesn’t interest them, but it sounds like you won’t be able to disable Suggested Posts in the feed in a permanent way.

Instagram will also roll out the ability for users to fine-tune what they see as Suggested Posts. You’ll be able to set specific interests, and Suggested Posts will relate to those pre-defined interests. You can add and remove interests with ease as well.

What do you think about this new feature? Would you like to see more Suggested Posts intermixed with posts from people you follow? Let us know down in the comments.

