Kuo predicts strong iPhone 13 shipments due to Huawei ban and tempting feature upgrades

In a note shared today with investors, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts strong iPhone 13 shipments due to the Huawei ban and tempting feature upgrades. Kuo believes in stronger iPhone sales not only for 2021 as well as 2022.

We have a favorable view of Apple’s future iPhone product strategy and expect that iPhone shipments will reach 230–240mn and 250–260mn units in 2021 and 2022, respectively (vs. about 195mn in 2020).

For the second half of 2021, Kuo predicts that the iPhone will gain in the high-end market share due to “specifications upgrade” and the “US ban on Huawei.” Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models this year with a smaller notch, upgraded camera, 120HZ refresh rate, and a new A15 processor.

Kuo estimates that the new 2H21 iPhone shipments will reach up to 88 million units vs. 75 millions units in 2H20.

On this note, Kuo also says that a new iPhone SE is still on track for next year.

Also today, new iPhone 13 dummies were shown. According to the image, the new line will include four different iPhones, as it happened last year, the cameras on the regular models will have a slight new design while the Pro models will exclusively maintain the LiDAR Scanner. As posted by leaker Sonny Dickson, the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy is slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Check out here our full roundup for the latest rumors about the iPhone 13.

