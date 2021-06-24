All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on AirPods Max, which are joined by some post-Prime Day AirPods Pro deals from $170. That’s alongside quite the notable price cut on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max deal delivers a new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $489 in several styles. While you’ll typically pay $549, today’s offer delivers $60 in savings while undercutting our previous mentions by $10 to mark a new all-time low. Not only is this discount under our Prime Day mention, but it’s still a rare chance to score the hi-fi cans for less than retail.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Go with AirPods Pro instead

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, post-Prime Day discounts have also arrived on AirPods Pro for those who missed out earlier in the week. Right now at Woot, you can score the flagship Apple earbuds for $190. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can pocket even more savings with the price dropping to $170 at Best Buy. In either case, these are down from the original $249 going rate to mark some of the best prices of the year.

AirPods Pro provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and Spatial Audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $20

Trusted eBay seller A4C is currently offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger in open-box condition for $20. Normally you’d pay $39 with today’s offer beating Amazon’s competing discount by $14 to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen on a new condition model is $30. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit.

As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset.

