Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Foundation’ will premiere on September 24, watch the new trailer

Apple TV+ today announced that its high-budget sci-fi series Foundation will premiere on September 24, debuting the first three of the ten total episodes in the first season. Foundation is based off of Isaac Asimov’s novels of the same name.

The show was first teased more than a year ago as part of WWDC 2020. Watch the new teaser trailer after the break …

Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon and Lee Pace as Brother Day. Seldon predicts the fall of the Galactic Empire and he leads a group of followers as they try and preserve the future of civilization by setting up The Foundation.

Although Apple has so far only officially announced one season of the show, show runner David Goyer has suggested in interviews that Foundation could run for as long as eight seasons.

Foundation is one of Apple TV+’s major titles launching this fall, as the company looks to roll out an exciting slate of content as the initial rounds of TV+ free trial offers start to expire and customers are asked to pay for the service.

Apple has another big-budget science fiction series, Invasion, premiering in October. See everything coming up on Apple TV+ in our official guide.

Watch the second teaser for Foundation here:

