Free trials expiring: How to cancel Apple TV+

Apple has been very generous with its free promotional offers for Apple TV+ with year-free trials alongside the purchase of new hardware extended through the pandemic period. However, those trials are now coming to an end and many more customers will need to start paying to watch Apple TV+ original TV shows and movies, or cancel their subscription if they don’t want to continue.

Apple TV+ offers access to a growing library of original, exclusive, video content across TV shows and movies. Unlike most other streaming services, Apple TV+ does not include a back catalog to sift through, so the overall number of titles available is much lower than something like Disney+ or Netflix. Apple is banking on high-quality premium originals to make its mark. The company adds new titles on a monthly basis.

You can subscribe to Apple TV+ on its own for $4.99 per month. Seven-day free trials are available for all new subscribers, and Apple hardware purchases come with three months free as a taster. Note that if you take advantage of the free trial offers, the subscription automatically renews at the end of the free period. Unlike other App Store subscriptions, if you cancel early, you immediately lose access to the remainder of your free trial.

Apple TV+ is also bundled as part of Apple One (which combines services like iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade into one discounted monthly subscription) and is also currently included with the Apple Music student plan.

With Apple TV+, you are free to cancel at anytime and come back in a few months when there is something new to enjoy.

How to cancel Apple TV+

If you have watched everything that takes your fancy on the service, or are simply not interested in Apple TV+ anymore, here’s how to cancel.

If you are using an iPhone or iPad, it is really easy. Just go to Settings -> Apple ID -> Subscriptions -> Apple TV+ -> Cancel Subscription. On the Mac, open System Preferences -> Apple ID -> Media & Purchases and press the Manage button in the Subscriptions section.

If you don’t have access to an Apple device, the best way to cancel is through the Apple TV+ website, tv.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID and then click the account icon at the top of the page and choose Settings. Scroll all the way down to manage your subscription and you can select Cancel Subscription.

If you are not the owner of the Family Sharing group associated with the Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll need to contact them to complete the cancellation.

