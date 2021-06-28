iOS 15: How to change date, time, and location for individual or multiple photos on iPhone

- Jun. 28th 2021 2:45 pm PT

0

Another small but handy addition with iOS 15 is the ability to edit images’ EXIF data in the Photos app on iPhone and iPad. Read along for how to change photo date/time and location for individual and multiple images.

Whether you’ve got some old photos, are scanning/importing images, or just have some pictures with incorrect metadata, up until now you’ve needed to change it on your Mac with the Photos app or third-party software.

With iOS 15, Apple now allows you to easily change photo date/time and location right in its Photos app on iPhone and iPad. And if you need to edit the date/time/location of multiple photos at once, you can do that too.

iOS 15 is currently available as a developer beta. The iOS 15 free public beta is arriving in Julywith the official release set for fall 2021.

iOS 15: How to change photo date/time and location on iPhone

For individual photos

  • In iOS 15, open the Photos app
  • Choose the photo you want to change the date/time for
  • Tap the screen to get the bottom menu, choose the “i” icon
  • Tap Adjust to change the photo date, time, and location
  • Tap Done in the top right corner when finished
  • You can also Add a location if there isn’t one or tap the arrow n the bottom right corner of an existing location > Edit to change it
  • Just below the photo, you’ll also see an option to add a caption

For multiple photos

You can also select multiple photos in the Photos app and batch edit the date/time and location:

  • Tap the Select button in the top right corner
  • Pick the photos you want
  • Choose the Share button (square with up arrow)
  • Swipe down and tap Edit Date & Time or Edit Location

Here’s how the process looks:

Change photo date/time and location on iPhone walkthrough 1

After tapping “Adjust” to change the date, time, and location, you can either use the arrows on the right hand side to change the month and use the calendar picker for the day, or tap the small arrow next to the month/year on the left to more quickly pick a year/date further back.

Change photo date/time and location on iPhone walkthrough 2

And here’s how it looks to select and change multiple images’ date/time, and location:

change photo date/time and location multiple images walkthrough

