Readers celebrate Apple Tower Theatre with their favorite L.A. photos shot on iPhone

- Jun. 29th 2021 7:01 am PT

0

Apple Tower Theatre is now open in Downtown Los Angeles. To celebrate the grand opening of downtown’s first Apple Store and the premiere of a major historic restoration project, readers were invited to share their favorite L.A. photos shot on iPhone. Creative briefs challenged photographers with one question: What makes Los Angeles special to you?

Over the past two weeks, readers sent in their most creative photos and shared their love of Los Angeles. A few favorite images are highlighted below. Submitted photos from any date and any iPhone model were accepted. This wasn’t a celebration of the latest and great tech specs, it was a celebration of the art of photography.

To kickstart a new passion for filmmaking, one photographer will be gifted a copy of FiLMiC Pro. I was particularly captivated by Ajay Watson’s vibrant and sunny shots of palm trees and the Emily Winters mural “Endangered Species” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Ajay’s photos are embedded directly below.

Thank you to every photographer who submitted images.

You don’t need the latest and greatest camera to be a photographer. You just need an idea and the curiosity to explore. Some readers shared photos shot on iPhone 4s that are still meaningful to them today:

Martin Castro Leal’s shot of Apple Tower Theatre on opening day challenges the rules of photography to reinterpret the store’s restored ceiling dome:

Learn more about Apple Tower Theatre with this interactive experience. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 512 retail stores across the globe.

About the Author

Michael Steeber's favorite gear

Apple Store Glossary

Apple Store Glossary
Apple Store Memoji Badge

Apple Store Memoji Badge