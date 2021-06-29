Readers celebrate Apple Tower Theatre with their favorite L.A. photos shot on iPhone

Apple Tower Theatre is now open in Downtown Los Angeles. To celebrate the grand opening of downtown’s first Apple Store and the premiere of a major historic restoration project, readers were invited to share their favorite L.A. photos shot on iPhone. Creative briefs challenged photographers with one question: What makes Los Angeles special to you?

Over the past two weeks, readers sent in their most creative photos and shared their love of Los Angeles. A few favorite images are highlighted below. Submitted photos from any date and any iPhone model were accepted. This wasn’t a celebration of the latest and great tech specs, it was a celebration of the art of photography.

To kickstart a new passion for filmmaking, one photographer will be gifted a copy of FiLMiC Pro. I was particularly captivated by Ajay Watson’s vibrant and sunny shots of palm trees and the Emily Winters mural “Endangered Species” on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Ajay’s photos are embedded directly below.

Thank you to every photographer who submitted images.

Couple of my fav pics while I was in LA. pic.twitter.com/GjFig3qCAE — Ajay Wilson (@Ajaywson) June 12, 2021

You don’t need the latest and greatest camera to be a photographer. You just need an idea and the curiosity to explore. Some readers shared photos shot on iPhone 4s that are still meaningful to them today:

I took this photo of Grauman's (TCL) Theater (⁦@ChineseTheatres⁩) in July 2012 on my iPhone 4S. I added some drama to it to make it look ominous and nostalgically majestic. ⁦@MichaelSteeber⁩ #shotoniphone #apple pic.twitter.com/wBBxneEDtM — Gerald Biggerstaff (@GeraldoBigstuff) June 13, 2021

Martin Castro Leal’s shot of Apple Tower Theatre on opening day challenges the rules of photography to reinterpret the store’s restored ceiling dome:

Learn more about Apple Tower Theatre with this interactive experience. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

