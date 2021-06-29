Beats promotes new Studio Buds with star-studded ‘It’s The Music’ campaign

Before Beats launched the new Studio Buds wireless earbuds, the product was seen a few times in the ears of famous athletes. Now that the Studio Buds are out, the company is promoting them with a new campaign on YouTube.

Called “It’s The Music,” the campaign already has four different videos posted this week on the Beats YouTube channel. Roddy, Ricch, Druski, Serena Williams, and now Coi Leray all share what music means for them and how the new Beats Studio Buds allow them to listen to their favorite tunes.

For Coi Leray, nothing goes harder than “Attic” by SpotemGottem with the new Beats Studio Buds.

In the 30-second video, it’s possible to read some of the functions available with these new earbuds: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, up to eight hours of listening time, IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, and easily fit in the user’s pocket.

Here, at 9to5Mac, we were able to review these new earbuds. Different from the Powerbeats Pro, the Studio Buds are easier to carry around, don’t have a stem, and, according to Chance Miller, they pack an impressive punch in a compact design.

Here’s how Beats describes the sound of the new Studio Buds:

Studio Buds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort — no matter if you’re listening to music, streaming a movie or chatting with a friend. The ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note.

For $150, these new earbuds are cheaper than the AirPods Pro and deliver way more functions than the regular AirPods, although it lacks a wireless charging case and an H1 or W1 chip for deeper integration with Apple devices.

Check out one of the new Beats Studio Buds videos below :

