Stacktrace Podcast 142: “The Sideloading Cartel”

It’s the Stacktrace App Store special! What could happen if Apple were to enable sideloading on iOS, and what other changes could Apple make to improve the App Store and its relationship to third-party developers? Also, connecting Combine with async/await, using design tools, alternatives to using analytics SDKs, and much more.

