Brydge unveils new MAX+ keyboard/trackpad combo for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air

Brydge continues to rapidly expand its lineup of iPad accessories today. Following the announcement of the Brydge MAX+ for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in April, the company is back with a new variant for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the fourth-generation iPad Pro.

The new Brydge 11 MAX+ features a combo keyboard/trackpad design with multi-touch capabilities. It connects to your iPad Pro or iPad Air via Bluetooth with up to three months of battery life per charge.

Other features highlighted by Brydge include:

Native Multi-Touch Trackpad – Featuring a large native multi-touch trackpad (1.7 x larger than the Brydge 11.0 Pro+!), delivering an unparalleled and immersive iPadOS experience.

Magnetic SnapFit Case – Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.

Bluetooth Wireless Technology – Bluetooth® lag is a thing of the past. With Bluetooth 5.0 and our latest firmware, we have created an experience that is designed to meet the standards of iPadOS and the Smart Connector.

Instant-On Connectivity – Our keyboards connect instantly with zero lag, providing a seamless experience just like other Smart Connector-based keyboards.

Adjustable Backlit Keys – 3 levels of LED backlight that meet visibility demands and provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions.

The Brydge 11 MAX+ will begin shipping in September, and you can pre-order it now for $199.99. It’s available in space gray and white. Be sure to stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review in the future.

