Brydge unveils new MAX+ keyboard/trackpad combo for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air

- Jul. 1st 2021 11:13 am PT

0

Brydge continues to rapidly expand its lineup of iPad accessories today. Following the announcement of the Brydge MAX+ for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro back in April, the company is back with a new variant for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the fourth-generation iPad Pro.

The new Brydge 11 MAX+ features a combo keyboard/trackpad design with multi-touch capabilities. It connects to your iPad Pro or iPad Air via Bluetooth with up to three months of battery life per charge.

Other features highlighted by Brydge include:

  • Native Multi-Touch Trackpad – Featuring a large native multi-touch trackpad (1.7 x larger than the Brydge 11.0 Pro+!), delivering an unparalleled and immersive iPadOS experience.
  • Magnetic SnapFit Case – Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover and easily remove for a flexible workflow.
  • Bluetooth Wireless Technology – Bluetooth® lag is a thing of the past. With Bluetooth 5.0 and our latest firmware, we have created an experience that is designed to meet the standards of iPadOS and the Smart Connector.
  • Instant-On Connectivity – Our keyboards connect instantly with zero lag, providing a seamless experience just like other Smart Connector-based keyboards.
  • Adjustable Backlit Keys – 3 levels of LED backlight that meet visibility demands and provide the ultimate typing experience in low to no light conditions.

The Brydge 11 MAX+ will begin shipping in September, and you can pre-order it now for $199.99. It’s available in space gray and white. Be sure to stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review in the future.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
Brydge

Brydge

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.