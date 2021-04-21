Brydge unveils new MAX+ keyboard/trackpad combo for 12.9-inch iPad Pro

- Apr. 21st 2021 9:24 am PT

The popular iPad accessory maker Brydge is out with its latest iPad Pro accessory today. The new Brydge 12.9 MAX+ features an all-new design exclusively for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This includes a new magnetic case and a larger trackpad.

One of the most notable changes with this new Brydge 12.9 MAX+ is how it attaches to the iPad. Other models of the Brydge keyboards have used a hinge system that, while functional, makes the iPad hard to remove.

The new Brydge 12.9 MAX+ features a “Magnetic SnapFit case” that attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically. This makes it significantly easier to take the iPad Pro in and out of the keyboard case.

The 12.9 MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office, or at home.

The new MAX+ also features what Brydge calls “the largest iPadOS enabled multi-touch trackpad” ever. This, combined with Brydge’s recent announcement of multi-touch support, should make for an experience that is very similar to a MacBook.

Other features of the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ will be familiar to those who have used previous versions of the accessory. It features a MacBook-style aluminum design with a black keyboard and backlighting. There’s also a USB-C port, but it is only for charging the 12.9 MAX+, not for connecting peripherals or charging the iPad itself.

  • Instant Wake – Our new instant wake feature means with a single key press the iPad wakes and is ready to use.
  • Shortcut Keys – Don’t worry about the endless search for settings we have you covered with our dedicated row of shortcut keys.
  • Premium Aluminum – Crafted out of high-grade aluminum to create the ultimate, premium match for iPad Pro.

The Brydge 12.9 MAX+ is compatible with the third, four, and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It’s available for pre-order today at $249.99, and the first orders will begin shipping in June.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more coverage of the Bridge 12.9 MAX+ in the lead-up to its release in June.

