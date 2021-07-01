Apple exec Lisa Jackson calls for action on climate change during the Austrian World Summit

Lisa Jackson was one of the speakers during the Austrian World Summit 2021, which was organized by the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative. The vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives at Apple spoke about various environmental topics and called out business leaders to take action on climate change.

With former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lisa Jackson spoke about environmental protection, according to the German website Macerkopf:

Apple is already climate-neutral today and we have committed our entire supply chain and product usage to 2030 climate-neutral. To tackle the global climate change problem, companies must show that climate neutrality is possible and work with governments to achieve systemic change.

It’s not the first time Jackson has spoken about Apple’s goals to be 100% carbon-free, including the industries that work with the company.

Best known by Apple fans after she announced in the last iPhone event that the company was taking the phone’s power brick out of the box, Jackson is pushing forward Apple’s goal to be an all-green company. During Earth Day celebrations, Apple reminded customers that its offices are already 100% carbon neutral and the company wants every iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac to be 100% recycled or renewable material.

In March, Apple announced 110 manufacturing partners committed to 100% renewable energy production. The company said the commitments are equivalent to about 8 gigawatts of clean energy and will avoid generating 15 million metric tons of CO2e annually.

With 110 supply chain partners onboard, Apple will reduce carbon emissions by the same amount as taking 3.4 million cars off the road each year. Although it still has a way to go, Apple says it represents steady progress toward its net carbon-neutral supply chain by 2030 target.

On Twitter, Jackson thanked Schwarzenegger and said business leaders “have a responsibility to do right by the planet.”

Business leaders have a responsibility to do right by the planet. Thank you @Schwarzenegger for this timely conversation. #ClimateAction #ClimateAWS #ClimateAWS21 pic.twitter.com/1s5xglzrJK — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) July 1, 2021

