In honor of its Earth Day celebrations, Apple has released a new video on its YouTube page reemphasizing its goal that each of its products will be carbon neutral by 2030.

In the very Apple-like video, the company reminds customers that its offices are already 100% carbon neutral, but Apple wants to do more with every iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac with 100% recycled or renewable materials.

The company says it’s finding new ways to extract aluminum, steel, tin, tungsten, plastic from recycled products, and it’s also growing enough trees and recycling enough paper to sustain all of its packaging.

Apple promises to focus on how products are made, with hundreds of manufactures, distributors, tester, assemblers, dis-assemblers, and material-makers all moving to 100% renewable energy and “a lot of them” going zero-waste.

At the end of the video, the company reinforced its promise that every Apple product will be 100% renewable by 2030. Apple first announced this goal last year.

You can check all of Apple’s goals on this page here.

