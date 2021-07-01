When it comes to a classic wall calendar, I can’t remember the last time I had one in my house thanks to technology. After all, I can access the calendar on my iPhone, iPad, or even Apple Watch. However, the “2022 Apple Hardware Calendar” might be a cool option to make me reconsider that.

Announced by Stephen Hackett, the co-founder of Relay FM and writer for 512 Pixels, this classic wall calendar highlights some important moments in Apple’s history. There are facts ranging from the announcement of the Apple II to the latest products, which include release dates and the company’s most important keynotes.

This project celebrates products from the Apple II all the way through the AirPods family of products. Did you realize the first PowerBook G4 and the first iPhone came out just six years apart? What about when the last Macintosh Performa stopped being on sale? With this calendar, you’ll know.

Moreover, the calendar brings more than just trivia and fun facts about Apple. It also comes with cool pictures of Apple devices, which were all taken by Stephen from his own collection. Customers will also get a digital copy of all these photos if they want to. Each wall calendar measures 20 by 30 inches.

For now, Stephen is raising funds for the project through KickStarter — which has already reached more than half of its goal. Those interested can get the wall calendar must pledge $30 or more, but there are cheaper options to get just the photos or even a $42 package with the calendar and photos.

If you’re really an Apple fan and love learning details like these, definitely the “2022 Apple Hardware Calendar” will make a great gift for yourself.

