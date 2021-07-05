Almost every WWDC, Apple kicks off the main event with a special video — which can sometimes be more motivational and sometimes more entertaining with jokes related to app development. Interestingly, we can now take a look at a scrapped WWDC 2014 intro video that features Larry David as an App Store reviewer.

The video was shared by Sam Henri-Gold, who was behind The Unofficial Apple Archive (which was unfortunately taken down by Apple last year). Sam had previously shared some Apple videos that were never used by the company, such as this one from WWDC 2014.

First, in some screenshots of the video, we can see two popular actors and comedians on the scene: Larry David and J.B. Smoove, both from HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. One of the scenes also features Evan Spiegel, who is none other than the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., the company responsible for Snapchat.

Unfortunately, we don’t have the full video, but Sam has uploaded a short 53-second clip on Twitter, in which Larry works at Apple as an App Store reviewer. He’s told about an appeal from the developers of “Upset Pigeons” (a clear reference to Angry Birds) who had the app denied because it was considered a “rip-off.”

The reasons why Apple scrapped the video are unknown, but perhaps the company has given up on making fun of the App Store Review Process — which is constantly criticized by developers. Even so, the clip certainly looks fun, and I hope that someday I’ll be able to watch its full version.

It’s worth noting that Apple officially showed a video with multiple people describing how they see an app developer for the official WWDC 2014 introduction.

