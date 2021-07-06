Sportsnet for iOS adds dedicated CarPlay app with live streaming and more

- Jul. 6th 2021 8:15 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Popular Canadian sports network Sportsnet has officially launched official CarPlay support with its latest iOS update for live streaming of its stations as well show highlights.

Sportsnet launched the 5.7.1 iOS update with CarPlay support yesterday that works with the live SN 590, 650, and 960 stations. The CarPlay functionality also works with clips from the network’s radio shows (H/T Shawn Harvey).

The free version of Sportsnet for iOS offers select news, scores, stats, and highlights with SN Now and Now+ subscriptions offering live streams, 24/7 access to Sportsnet One and Sportsnet 360 starting from $19.99 and $34.99/month, respectively.

Along with the addition of CarPlay, the latest update brings minor bug fixes and improvements. Here’s how the Sportsnet CarPlay integration looks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

CarPlay

CarPlay

CarPlay is a smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car. CarPlay takes the things you want to do with your iPhone while driving and puts them right on your car’s built-in display.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12