Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 $100 off, AirPods Max falls to all-time low, more

Headlining all of today’s best deals, you’ll find some notable Apple Watch Series 6 discounts that arrive at $100 off. That’s alongside an all-time low on AirPods Max following a $60 price cut and Anker’s eufy HealthKit smart scale for $18. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 6 deals arrive just in time to try out the watchOS 8 public beta

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $319. With everything on sale ranging from entry-level aluminum offerings to GPS + Cellular models, today’s sale is delivering better-than-Prime Day savings, as well as a series of new all-time lows at up to $100 off the usual price tags.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Rock out to a $60 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $489. Down from the usual $549 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings and returns to the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s recent AirPods Max arrive as the brand’s most capable entry in the headphones space, arriving with all of the features you’ve come to know and love, from its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design and then some.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation paired with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback and Hey Siri support — not to mention a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Just $18 scores you Anker’s eufy HealthKit smart scale

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $18. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at over 40% in savings, with today’s offer undercutting our previous mention by a few cents to mark the best price to date. Anker’s eufy smart scale is a great way to get the most out of your workouts and exercise routine thanks to a variety of sensors that can track everything from weight to body fat, BMI, bone mass, and eight other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Health and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: