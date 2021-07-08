Apple SVP Eddy Cue nominated to the Duke University board of trustees

Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, Eddy Cue, just joined the Duke University board of trustees alongside six new members.

As spotted by AppleInsider (via Today Duke), Apple’s Eddy Cue joined the Duke University board of trustees by the beginning of July with Michael J. Bingle, vice chairman of Silver Lake Group; Nancy-Ann DeParle, managing partner and cofounder of Consonance Capital Partners; and Grant H. Hill, basketball hall of fame and founder of Hill Ventures.

All of them will serve six-year terms and three observers were also appointed to the board: Vikas J. Patel, owner of and principal physician at North Carolina Dermatology Associates; Doha Ali, a 2021 Duke graduate who studied economics and sociology; and Gerardo A. Párraga, a 2021 law school graduate.

In Duke’s post, the university mentions a brief résumé of Eddy Cue’s work at Apple:

Cue T’86 is a member of Apple’s senior leadership team, overseeing the company’s services including Apple Music, Apple Pay, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s innovative iCloud services, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps. He also leads the newly created team responsible for developing all aspects of Apple’s worldwide video programming. He joined the company in 1989. Cue helped create the Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008. He also played a key role in developing Apple’s award-winning iLife suite of applications. He has returned to Duke many times to assist students in technology fields, and in 2017 he spoke to the Duke Technology Scholars, an effort to inspire more Duke women undergraduates to choose careers in computer science and electrical and computer engineering.“

Although Eddy Cue was missing during the WWDC21 keynote, the Apple executive recently talked about Apple Music’s Lossless audio quality and praised the Spatial Audio feature, which he believes that “every new song that comes out” will be available in Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

“I think we’re going to see certainly every new song that comes out very quickly here in Dolby Atmos, and you’re going to see people going to their back catalogues. We’ve already seen that. We’ve seen it with Taylor Swift and, obviously, Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, and Maroon 5. We’re really excited about this.“

Eddy Cue has been off as a presenter during Apple keynotes recently, but he still plays a crucial role in the company’s ecosystem. It’s also a common thing for an Apple executive to be part of a university board or give graduation speeches.

