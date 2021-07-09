Deals: iPad Air drops to second-best prices at $60 off, Anker iPhone essentials from $11, more

We’re heading into the weekend with all of the best deals headlined by the second-best prices to date on Apple’s latest iPad Air at $60 off. That’s alongside a series of Anker iPhone essentials starting at $11 and this Spigen AirTags case for $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is currently discounting the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting at $539 in a variety of colors. With up to $60 in savings across both entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models to cellular offerings with increased capacities, we’re looking at the second-best prices to date on just about everything, as well as a few new lows on select colorways.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, up to 10-hour battery life, and cellular connectivity. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials from $11

Anker is now closing out the work week by kicking off its latest sale courtesy of Amazon, offering a variety of discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to smart home upgrades and more. Our top pick is the PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W Charging Station for $39. Normally fetching $61, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, marks the first notable discount of the year, and is a new all-time low.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that upgrades your setup with a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. That’s alongside two USB-C ports with either 45W or 18W outputs for refueling everything from your MacBook to your iPhone.

Clip Spigen’s AirTags Case onto your keychain at $15

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case for $15. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer marks only the second discount to date and matches our previous mention for the all-time low at 25% off.

Rocking an imitation leather build, this case provides an affordable alternative to Apple’s pricy in-house cases for your new AirTags. Alongside the streamlined design, there’s an integrated keychain clip for hooking onto your keys, backpack, and anywhere else that could use some newfound item-tracking functionality.

