New iPhone 12 Pro ‘In The Dark’ ad highlights selfies in Night Mode

Earlier today, Apple introduced a new advertisement promoting the interaction between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Now, the company has released another ad on its YouTube channel, this time highlighting selfies in Night Mode with the iPhone 12 Pro.

In a 30-second video, Apple shows in a fun way how users can take good selfies even in the dark thanks to Night Mode. Although Night Mode was introduced with iPhone 11, only the iPhone 12 lineup can capture photos in Night Mode with all cameras — wide-angle, ultra-wide, telephoto, and front camera.

Although the advertisement uses an iPhone 12 Pro as an example, this feature is also available for iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini users. Portraits photos in Night Mode with the rear camera, however, require an iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max due to the LiDAR scanner.

In The Dark — Now you can take amazing selfies in the dark. Night mode on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The song used in the video is “In The Dark” by YG, which is available on Apple Music. You can watch the full video below:

