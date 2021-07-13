Apple Music offering up to four months free for US military and veterans

Even though the Fourth of July celebrations have already passed, there are still some related offers available out there. This time, Apple is offering up to four free months of Apple Music subscription to US military and veterans who have never subscribed to the service before.

Apple already offers a three-month free trial for new Apple Music subscribers, but if you’re a military or veteran, there’s a special offer where you can get four months of subscription for free. If this is the case for you, there are only a few steps you need to follow.

The offer can be accessed through this link, which will redirect you to an authentication webpage on Apple’s website. To get a special code that provides up to four months free of Apple Music, all you need to do is log in with an ID.me account. However, even if you’re already an Apple Music subscriber, you can get an extra month of subscription for free through the same page.

For those unfamiliar, ID.me is a third-party service that offers discounts at multiple stores for the eligible military or veteran. After logging in with your ID.me account, you will receive the code to redeem the Apple Music offer.

According to Apple, the offer is only valid for US accounts and the code expires on August 1, 2021. It’s worth noting that Apple also provides a special store for military and veterans with discounts on products such as iPhone, iPad, and Macs.

